April 14, 2025

rt.com









Moscow says a Russian missile strike killed over 60 Ukrainian servicemen in the city of Sumy on Sunday, while noting that Kiev uses civilians as human shields. Russia's Foreign Minister reveals that Western military staff were also at the scene. The South African opposition holds a promised protest against Vladimir Zelensky's upcoming visit to the country. We hear from an African National Congress party veteran who supports the local response. 32 people are killed in Yemen after the US military bombs a ceramics plant, according to local authorities.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/