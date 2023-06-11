VITAMIN DEATH: DON'T BE TRICKED INTO ABUSING THE RAT POISON CALLED CHOLECALCIFEROL ("VITAMIN D3") -- IT'S ALL TRUE FOLKS..!!!

Vitamin D is Rat Poison..!!





Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK554428/





Although it takes a large ingestion to bring about toxicity, cholecalciferol may cause significant symptoms via a hypercalcemic state. Vitamin D3 mobilizes calcium from the bones and increases intestinal calcium absorption, which ultimately causes hypercalcemia.[14]

Symptoms:

Polyuria

Polydipsia

Vomiting

Renal failure

Encephalopathy

----------

Rodenticide

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodenticide

Cholecalciferol is main ingredient in rat poison. It is in vitamin D3. Is vitamin d3 safe?

https://www.drugs.com/answers/cholecalciferol-is-main-ingredient-in-rat-poison-336757.html

What Happens If a Human Eats Rat Poison?

https://www.verywellhealth.com/rat-poison-first-aid-1298860

Is vitamin D3 killing you?

https://rootcausemedicalclinics.com/is-your-vitamin-d3-supplement-toxic/

Selontra® Soft Bait

Rodenticide

https://pest-control.basf.com.au/products/selontra-soft-bait

RODENT POISON THREAT TO WILDLIFE PETS & CHILDREN

https://poisonfreemalibu.org/rodent-poisons/





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/



