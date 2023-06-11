VITAMIN DEATH: DON'T BE TRICKED INTO ABUSING THE RAT POISON CALLED CHOLECALCIFEROL ("VITAMIN D3") -- IT'S ALL TRUE FOLKS..!!!

Vitamin D is Rat Poison..!!
Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK554428/
Although it takes a large ingestion to bring about toxicity, cholecalciferol may cause significant symptoms via a hypercalcemic state. Vitamin D3 mobilizes calcium from the bones and increases intestinal calcium absorption, which ultimately causes hypercalcemia.[14]
Symptoms:
Polyuria
Polydipsia
Vomiting
Renal failure
Encephalopathy
----------
Rodenticide
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodenticide
Cholecalciferol is main ingredient in rat poison. It is in vitamin D3. Is vitamin d3 safe?
https://www.drugs.com/answers/cholecalciferol-is-main-ingredient-in-rat-poison-336757.html
What Happens If a Human Eats Rat Poison?
https://www.verywellhealth.com/rat-poison-first-aid-1298860
Is vitamin D3 killing you?
https://rootcausemedicalclinics.com/is-your-vitamin-d3-supplement-toxic/
Selontra® Soft Bait
Rodenticide
https://pest-control.basf.com.au/products/selontra-soft-bait
RODENT POISON THREAT TO WILDLIFE PETS & CHILDREN
https://poisonfreemalibu.org/rodent-poisons/
Shared from and subscribe to:
NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.