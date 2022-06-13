"The Greatest Female Athlete of All Time"

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Babe Didrikson Zaharias was an American athlete who excelled in golf, basketball, baseball and track and field. Babe won two gold medals in track and field at the 1932 Summer Olympics, before turning to professional golf and winning 10 LPGA major championships. Babe is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.
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