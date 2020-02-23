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The Words of Jesus Expose and Predict Apostasy Amongst Religious Leaders
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48 views • February 23, 2020
Jesus and Religion don't mix. Fake pastors have left out the Cornerstone, which is the teachings of Jesus. Jesus warned us about hypocritical religious leaders causing a problem with the church. So, if it's REAL Christianity you want, you better get serious about studying and acting on the words of Jesus Christ, the only perfect leader.
Note: Sorry, but there is a typo at 2:21 which should be a reference to John 8, 14-19.
Note: Sorry, but there is a typo at 2:21 which should be a reference to John 8, 14-19.
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