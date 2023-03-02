https://gettr.com/post/p2aa57kaba1

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: The UBS case in the UK and the ongoing over 70 lawsuits against Miles Guo in the US all demonstrate the extent of the CCP’s infiltration in the West. To settle those cases is equivalent to making compromises with the CCP, and we will never do that!

3/1/2023 文贵直播：英国的瑞银官司和在美国针对文贵的70多起诉讼都证明了中共对西方的深度渗透，我们不会和解，因为和解就等于向中共妥协！

