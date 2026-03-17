A VICTIM OF EPSTEIN CONFIRMS THAT BRITNEY SPEARS WAS FORCED TO GIVE BIRTH TO "ENSLAVED CHILDREN" FOR A PEDOPHILE NETWORK IN WHICH VIPs WERE INVOLVED.

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Britney Spears testified against the perpetrators from the entertainment industry, but the corrupt federal officials covered up everything because they wanted to protect the elite at all costs? The media also covered up the case and submitted to the same rulers who controlled everything. Singer Britney Spears becomes a central figure in exposing the impact of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual blackmail network on the culture industry. A note: the code name with which Britney is mentioned in the files of the Epstein files is "Snow White".