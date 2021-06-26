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DOCTOR’S PANEL - VACCINE SHEDDING, TRANSMISSION & SOLUTIONS
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484 views • June 26, 2021
During this Special Doctor’s Panel these highly respected doctors discuss the pressing concerns of Covid-19 Vaccine Shedding, Transmission and Solutions. Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Patrick Phillips join Dr. Stephen Malthouse for this rich and revealing discussion!
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"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
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https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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