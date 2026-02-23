BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
GARNET TO BREAK THE MORPHIC FIELD OF SCARCITY
EL UNIVERSO DE ISIS
24 views • 1 day ago

Did you know that family patterns around money can be passed down through morphic fields?

Generational beliefs like "there's never enough" or "money is just for survival" act as

an invisible ceiling limiting your wealth potential.


✨ How do you break these inherited programs?

**Garnet**, with its deep red color and connection to root energy, life force, and passion,

emits a frequency that dissolves mere survival energy.

Wearing garnet is a declaration: "My lineage thrives through me. I shift from survival to creation."


🌿 From this new frequency, financial energy begins flowing from creative power and passion — not fear.

The stone for the passionate entrepreneur building a legacy.


Explore our amethyst collection here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis


⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This content explores the metaphysical properties and spiritual

traditions associated with crystals from a perspective of quantum physics and philosophy.

It is NOT medical, psychological, or mental health advice. Crystals are personal support

tools and do not substitute the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring performed by a qualified

healthcare professional. If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any persistent

emotional challenge, please seek professional help.



