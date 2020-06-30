Rosa Koire. UN Agenda 2030 exposed

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The Three E’s.
1. Economy
2. Ecology
3. Social Equity
Sounds wonderful doesn’t it?/Sarc
One of the most articulate and penetrating unveilings of the detailed plans of the Luciferian Globalists and their flying monkeys, the Bolsheviks, both the Democrats and the Democrat Light Republicans.
Ccatch the last few minutes of this powerful video, and you will see how you and your family have been, and are being, Sprayed and Betrayed.
This is why they must DISARM ALL AMERICANS except for their enforcers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PrY7nFbwAY
John Nord YT Channel