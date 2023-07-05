THIS WILL MAKE YOU MAD AS HELL!

AMERICA IS INSANE! MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS FLOODING INTO AMERICA WHILE MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS ARE LIVING ON THE STREETS OF AMERICA RIGHT NOW. IN L.A. IT'S ESTIMATED 75,000 ARE ON THE STREETS NOW. OF COURSE THE NUMBERS ARE ALWAYS DEFLATED. AMAZING! ILLEGALS LIVING IN 4 STAR HOTELS WHILE COUNTLESS VETERANS ARE ON THE STREETS NOW. THIS PROVES AMERICA DOESN'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT VETERANS. IT MAKES ME MD AS HELL WHEN I HAVE TO REPORT ON THINGS LIKE THIS. MY WIFE AND I ARE DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERANS AND WE SERVED TO PROTECT ILLEGALS FREE SPEECH! THE MAJORITY AREN'T FAMILY'S BUT FIGHTING AGE MEN. THEY WILL BE ARMED AND WILL BE COMING AFTER ALL AMERICANS WHEN THE STOCK MARKET COLLAPSES NOT LONG FROM NOW. YOU BETTER HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION OR YOUR GOOD AS DEAD WHEN ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE IN AMERICA...WAKEUP!