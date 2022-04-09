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Princípios operacionais básicos (4)
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42 views • April 09, 2022
Este vídeo apresenta detalhes sobre tipos de dados, expressões matemáticas, expressões lógicas e outros importantes detalhes além de propor ao final uma sequência de exerc´cios de fixação.
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