Sex doesn't sell! OnlyFans to ban pornography October 1st after pressure from financial backers

However, much of OnlyFans' popularity stems from its adult content that has attracted millions and even celebrities.



It has also become a safe haven for sex workers who could generate an income without meeting a client in person.



However, the ban on pornography changes how these individuals conduct business and may even push them back to their 'unsafe underground conditions,' The National Center for Lesbian Rights shared in a tweet.



Thursday's announcement comes just a day after OnlyFans launched a new 'suitable for work' app that allows people to share nudity-free content about topics such as fitness, wellness and cooking.



Called OFTV, the free app has a library of more than 800 videos, including ones with its biggest stars such as Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Holly Madison.



There are also clips from chefs, Pilates instructors and podcasters, as well as meditation videos and instructions for how to make tasty cocktails.



OFTV is available for free on all major devices, including iOS, Amazon Fire and Roku. It was launched in January but only now has the company started to promote it.



'OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favorite creators,' Stokely told Bloomberg.



'There's no adult content on OFTV. Because it's not being monetized and there's no direct impact on creators' earnings, we are able to be in the app store.'



OnlyFans is planning to use OFTV as a marketing tool to attract a different audience. It doesn't plan to make any profit from it, at least to begin with, and the app won't include advertising.