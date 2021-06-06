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Late night, delayed upload. is Fauci part of the Gates Takedown?
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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260 views • June 06, 2021
Spike proteins: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-dangerous-toxin/5746715

Biden wants 70% of Americans vaccinated!
Spike proteins infect organs Fauci and grotesque experiments!
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biden-promises-
free-beer-childcare-americans-get-vaccine/

Ice age farmer: WEF investing in Forrest’s? https://youtu.be/DDZqgK29TiM


Title 21:
https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&;SID=dcabd13c8277bb7ce9bbd7f80855ccca&mc=true&n=pt21.1.50&r=PART&ty=HTML#se21.1.50_11

Bill Gates and his patents! He’s lying to you!
https://youtu.be/kZ5DavuOkcM

Ohio stands up. Go fund me
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ohiostandsup?qid=0b59ce31745a7c0e44098cbd3cf70260

Pompeo Confirms Intense Opposition to Wuhan Lab Probe From State Department, Intelligence Bureaucracies https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/pompeo-confirms-intense-opposition-to-wuhan-lab-probe-within-state-department-intelligence-bureaucracies_3843740.html

Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp


Sky News commentary on Bureacrats!https://youtu.be/DniD0uSK6no

Rothschild white paper and watch list for you tube: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2011.12843.pdf

Worship guitar: https://youtu.be/IJb6Lu2o_D4

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https://farmerjonesnow.com

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Keywords
racketeeringgatesfauci
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