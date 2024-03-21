Create New Account
Lets get ALL those trucks full of crucial aid into Gaza with my plan!
wightwabbit
8 Subscribers
14 views
Published 19 hours ago

Everybody who has a heart and a soul and has the means needs to get to Cairo and from there, to Rafa gate into Gaza to counter these buffoons who are holding up transport of crucial aid for the Palestinians. 

Keywords
politicseconomyhumanitarian

