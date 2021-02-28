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IC ICLOVER 2021 Trail Camera - 24MP | 1080P | Fast Trigger Speed | Full Review | Setup | Samples | $69.99
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a trail camera from IC ICLOVER. This is the 24MP and 1080P video version. I will show you a quick overview of the accessories, how to set this up for the first time, video and photo samples from the camera, and a final conclusion.

Thank you to IC ICLOVER for sending this out for my unbiased review.

0:00 - Intro
0:36 - Unboxing & Overview
4:14 - How To Use & Setup
12:01 - Video Samples
13:42 - Photo Samples
14:20 - Conclusion

IC ICLOVER 2021 Trail Camera On Amazon:
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#iclover #trailcamera #camera

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