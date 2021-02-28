© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IC ICLOVER 2021 Trail Camera - 24MP | 1080P | Fast Trigger Speed | Full Review | Setup | Samples | $69.99
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 28, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a trail camera from IC ICLOVER. This is the 24MP and 1080P video version. I will show you a quick overview of the accessories, how to set this up for the first time, video and photo samples from the camera, and a final conclusion.
Thank you to IC ICLOVER for sending this out for my unbiased review.
0:00 - Intro
0:36 - Unboxing & Overview
4:14 - How To Use & Setup
12:01 - Video Samples
13:42 - Photo Samples
14:20 - Conclusion
IC ICLOVER 2021 Trail Camera On Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RYWWMDP/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_fabc_39C7YBFD5NXPXHANNF0R
#iclover #trailcamera #camera
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
Thank you to IC ICLOVER for sending this out for my unbiased review.
0:00 - Intro
0:36 - Unboxing & Overview
4:14 - How To Use & Setup
12:01 - Video Samples
13:42 - Photo Samples
14:20 - Conclusion
IC ICLOVER 2021 Trail Camera On Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RYWWMDP/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_fabc_39C7YBFD5NXPXHANNF0R
#iclover #trailcamera #camera
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.