Immigration: The Law Is The Law

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President Trump’s DOJ Unleashes Secret Deportation Strategy
* America already has a legal immigration process.
* Ignoring it undermines the rule of law while creating growing national security concerns.
* This shouldn't be a red state or blue state issue.
* Sanctuary city policies continue to leave many communities struggling with the consequences of unchecked illegal immigration.
* Securing the border and enforcing immigration law should unite every American.
The full episode is linked below.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (23 July 2026)