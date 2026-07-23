Immigration: The Law Is The Law

62 views • Yesterday

* Securing the border and enforcing immigration law should unite every American.

* Sanctuary city policies continue to leave many communities struggling with the consequences of unchecked illegal immigration.

* Ignoring it undermines the rule of law while creating growing national security concerns.

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