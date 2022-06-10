Fauci Protocols, Not COVID, Responsible for Many Deaths in US, Dr. Ardis Says

The New American



The reason hundreds of thousands of Americans died in hospitals over the last two years was not from COVID, contrary to the media narrative, warns Dr. Bryan Ardis in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Instead, many of the deaths were caused by organ failure caused by the so-called "Fauci protocols" for COVID treatment imposed on the nation by the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci. More specifically, the deaths were caused by the drug Remdesivir, Dr. Ardis says, citing numerous studies--including one funded by Fauci's office--that showed the drug was causing large numbers of deaths. Acute kidney and liver failure were both listed in the very study Fauci cited to claim the controversial drug was safe and effective. One study showed more than 50 percent of patients receiving the drug were dying. Once the organs shut down, the patients are put on respirators, all but sealing their fate. Make sure to share this video with loved ones.