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JEWISH KABBALAH (ZOHAR 1,25B) "EXTERMINATE ALL NON-JEWS"
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160 views • August 13, 2020
CamelotDaily
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/camelotdaily/
"In fact, Jewish Kabbala is nothing more than black magic or Satanism. Its deceived members are taught that King Solomon’s 72 Names of Demons are 72 different names for ‘God’. This is why many of its celebrity members have had mental breakdowns and even died under mysterious circumstances. Other ‘celebrities’ who practice the Jewish religion of Kabbalah and impersonate ancient Babylonian demons are: Lady Gaga, who in a T.V. interview said “I swear to Lucifer;” Beyonce who regularly flashes the satanic Illuminati pyramid and 666; Scarlet Johansson; Bono; Brittany Spears; Katy Perry who in a T.V. interview said that she “sold her soul to the devil’; Christina Aguilera; Liz Taylor; Victoria Beckham; Charlize Theron; Sandra Bernhardt; Ashton Kutcher who attended the funeral of prominent Kabbalah Chief Rabbi Berg in Isreal; Demi Moore; Paris Hilton; Lindsay Lohan; ‘Steve-O’, Rosie O’Donnell; Courtney Love; Brittany Murphy; Rosanne Barr, etc. Barr is a celebrity who stated on the late, late show with Craig Ferguson: “When I was twelve years old I signed a deal with Satan in my room, because I wanted to get famous no matter what.”" - Amerika: The Re-Mastered Christian Majority, pp. 138-139, http://www.ThinkAmerika.com
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/camelotdaily/
"In fact, Jewish Kabbala is nothing more than black magic or Satanism. Its deceived members are taught that King Solomon’s 72 Names of Demons are 72 different names for ‘God’. This is why many of its celebrity members have had mental breakdowns and even died under mysterious circumstances. Other ‘celebrities’ who practice the Jewish religion of Kabbalah and impersonate ancient Babylonian demons are: Lady Gaga, who in a T.V. interview said “I swear to Lucifer;” Beyonce who regularly flashes the satanic Illuminati pyramid and 666; Scarlet Johansson; Bono; Brittany Spears; Katy Perry who in a T.V. interview said that she “sold her soul to the devil’; Christina Aguilera; Liz Taylor; Victoria Beckham; Charlize Theron; Sandra Bernhardt; Ashton Kutcher who attended the funeral of prominent Kabbalah Chief Rabbi Berg in Isreal; Demi Moore; Paris Hilton; Lindsay Lohan; ‘Steve-O’, Rosie O’Donnell; Courtney Love; Brittany Murphy; Rosanne Barr, etc. Barr is a celebrity who stated on the late, late show with Craig Ferguson: “When I was twelve years old I signed a deal with Satan in my room, because I wanted to get famous no matter what.”" - Amerika: The Re-Mastered Christian Majority, pp. 138-139, http://www.ThinkAmerika.com
• Serial Killer Overlords: Darkest Secret Revealed https://www.bitchute.com/video/49qlIKYTyUOi/
• Founder of Jewish Talmudism Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakkai Sentenced to Hell https://www.bitchute.com/video/0p5Fm7KGcPTM/
• The Book of Job, Chapter 41: Leviathan, Satan and the Jewish Passover https://www.bitchute.com/video/IzbB6C9Dbqq9/
• Israeli Jews Graffiti Christian Church Writing, "Jesus Is Garbage" and "Death To Christians" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uypfsUpXzKJ/
• Jews Worship Satan At Israel's 'Wailing Wall' https://www.bitchute.com/video/mIAnCK6Jampb/
• How The Ancient Jewish Tradition of ‘Fake-Hate’ Created Islam http://camelotdaily.com/ancient-jewish-tradition-of-using-fake-hate-to-control-and-kill/
• Islam Is Baal Worship, Allah Is Another Name For Lucifer https://www.bitchute.com/video/xrjnSFTVH3JI/
• Temple Tantrum: Synagogue of Satan's Third Temple Prophecy https://www.bitchute.com/video/VksrWgajmrVl/
• Israel's 3rd Temple Ritual Jews Say They'd Rather Have Auschwitz Than Jesus Christ https://www.bitchute.com/video/6NoawavpYFxl/
• Israel Costs Every U.S. Household $30,000 Annually, Enough To Buy Healthcare, New Car, Start a Business or End Hunger http://camelotdaily.com/israel-cost-to-america/
• Jewish Ritual Murder of Christian Children https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJwGZt6XohJ8/
• Barium & Aluminum Most Common Weather Modification “Chemtrails” Sprayed Spells “Baal” http://camelotdaily.com/barium-aluminum-common-weather-modification-chemtrails-sprayed/
• Jewish Communist Leaders Murdered 135 MILLION People (1917-1991) http://camelotdaily.com/jewish-communist-leaders-murdered-135-million-people-1917-1991/
• 135 Instances of Treason and Subversion Committed by Jews Against The United States of America as well as crimes against humanity http://camelotdaily.com/the-jewish-sackler-family-behind-americas-opioid-epidemic/
• Jewish Invented U.N. Plot to Exterminate Humanity Revealed “Global Dimming” Using Elements That Spell Baal http://camelotdaily.com/jewish-invented-u-n-plot-to-exterminate-humanity-revealed-global-dimming-using-elements-that-spell-baal/
• Dr. Steve Pieczenik: Israel did 9/11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/DE7LLTshNmVl/
• The Jewish Role In The Porn Industry https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oso9SyFMI3LW/
• Israel Rules The World Through Their Talpiot Program. SHUT IT DOWN AMERICA! https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCTTH5BFOCbe/
• Jewish Communist Pedophile Physicist Oppenheimer: The Destroyer of Worlds https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykgPeS1sDtvW/
• Wall Street Funded The Jewish Bolshevik Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/mt7miQkIfpWu/
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