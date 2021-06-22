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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1111 - Summer Baham - Report on the search for the suspect
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Summer left the casino elevators and was walking to her car, when Stewart made comments towards her. When she refused his advances, he followed her to her vehicle and, after she got in, opened her door and began to beat her.
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