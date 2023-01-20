When you are forgiven by God and receive the salvation Jesus provides, you are also released from any obligation to repay it and enter into God's eternal rest. Satan and the fallen angels have no such rest and live in dread of their future. Unsaved people also have no rest because they don't know where they're going when they die.

It's not complicated and Jesus wants you to understand the eternal security of the salvation He offers. The power of forgiveness is the ability to accept and live with the knowledge that you are forgiven, restored and a joint heir with Jesus Christ. You are no longer condemned to the Lake of Fire. You are a new creation and no longer have to live in fear, shame and condemnation. You have the ability to enter into God's rest and enjoy the power of forgiveness that brings full restoration with your heavenly Father.

Resting in your salvation allows you to live in love, peace and harmony, bringing healing to your soul and physical body. This is the abundant life Jesus promised.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1737.pdf

RLJ-1737 -- JANUARY 5, 2020

THE POWER OF FORGIVENESS

Part 4: Living in Forgiveness

