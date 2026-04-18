Challenge of Islam.

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Share this with muslims. Dr Jay Smith shows through history there's no so much proof of Islam. Copy links on my Youtube channel - • Ex Muslim explaining the Koran knows Jesus... - ex muslim shows Koran knows Jesus is God. • The infiltration part 2. - muslim scholar's show Allah is Baal. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, for our sins,, who rose on the third day and by his blood all who repent and believe and are baptised, have full remission of sins and eternal life.