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Promo video for the new Voice of Conservative Values show on Brighteon.TV
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12 views • August 28, 2021
The Voice of Conservative Values is a new hour-long live show on Brighteon.TV! Tune in Thursday afternoons at 4pm eastern (1pm pacific) when Daniel Bobinski will analyze the news, expose the facts, and make sure you get the truth.
Daniel's guests will separate facts from fiction, provide insights you won’t get anywhere else, and deliver incisive analysis of the week’s events. Plus every week, the investigative journalists at UncoverDC will brief us all on the latest developments about issues vital to the conservative cause.
Join Daniel each week to get information the traditional media just won’t provide - delivered from solid, Judeo-Christian conservative worldview.
Daniel's guests will separate facts from fiction, provide insights you won’t get anywhere else, and deliver incisive analysis of the week’s events. Plus every week, the investigative journalists at UncoverDC will brief us all on the latest developments about issues vital to the conservative cause.
Join Daniel each week to get information the traditional media just won’t provide - delivered from solid, Judeo-Christian conservative worldview.
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