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Promo video for the new Voice of Conservative Values show on Brighteon.TV
Voice of Conservative Values
Voice of Conservative Values
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The Voice of Conservative Values is a new hour-long live show on Brighteon.TV! Tune in Thursday afternoons at 4pm eastern (1pm pacific) when Daniel Bobinski will analyze the news, expose the facts, and make sure you get the truth.

Daniel's guests will separate facts from fiction, provide insights you won’t get anywhere else, and deliver incisive analysis of the week’s events. Plus every week, the investigative journalists at UncoverDC will brief us all on the latest developments about issues vital to the conservative cause.

Join Daniel each week to get information the traditional media just won’t provide - delivered from solid, Judeo-Christian conservative worldview.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy