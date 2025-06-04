BrightLearn - DMSO Dimethyl Sulfoxide: Remarkable Nontoxic and Medical Activities of DMSO by Dr. Stanley W. Jacob

This Bright Learn podcast explores the history, properties and diverse applications of DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) from the book "DMSO Dimethyl Sulfoxide: Remarkable Nontoxic and Medical Activities of DMSO" by Dr. Stanley Jacob, highlighting its medical potential, chemical versatility and ongoing research despite regulatory challenges.





