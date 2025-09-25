Your video is being processed. Welcome to the Court of Public Opinion -Hopegirl Report

Wanna comment? Please join my new Hopegirl Telegram group to contact me directly. Invite Link: https://t.me/+Z9DurzQ_KydiM2Rk





First 20 minutes: Hope Commentary on latest events online after the assassination of Charlie Kirk

20: The court of public opinion

21: $60 Million Lawsuit against Rumble and Bitchute

23: Victor Hugo Defamation Content

32: Highlights from Fetzers Case

46: Victor Hugo Background Story

53: Son of Enos Jailed

55: Victor Hugo “The Angel of Death”

1:00 Victor Hugo Baiting Hope and SGT Report

1:07 General Flynn and “The Flynn Network”

1:12 How these operatives get paid

1:15 Christopher Key Example

1:39 Whitney Webb Example

1:51 Sarah Westall Example

1:55 Take it down act

1:58 The Charlie Kirk Act

