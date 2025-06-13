BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Consequences of the attack on the apartment of the head of the IRGC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
55 views • 13 hours ago

They write that these are the consequences of the attack on the home of the head of the IRGC.

Adding: 

Oil prices rose nearly 9% after Israel's attack on Iran , according to Bloomberg charts.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeded $75.

On Friday, oil prices rose by 5%, Reuters reports.

More:

Oil prices have already risen by 13% to $78 per barrel following the escalation in the Middle East.

Adding: 

That's it, Iran has officially refused to participate in the sixth stage of talks with the US in Oman on the nuclear program. They were supposed to take place on Sunday.

Adding;  Iran's Fordow fuel enrichment plant was not damaged, IAEA Director General Grossi said.

A week ago, Grossi (possibly working with Israel, as per documents) said that Iran's most important nuclear facilities are located 800 meters underground.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
