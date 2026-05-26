Larry Fink : You have to pay to enslave yourselves

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The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, admits that the trillions of dollars being used to build data centers and power grids will come from ordinary people’s savings accounts and pension funds, and says it is mandatory.
He says America needs trillions in AI infrastructure spending, and that people will be forced to “invest” in it.
“Much of this will come from savings accounts and pension accounts.”
Doesn't this sound like a great deal Goy?
Source @Real World News
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