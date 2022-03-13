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The Expansion of NATO (since 1949)
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60 views • March 13, 2022
Creatrix13.
The video shows the spread of NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) since its been founded in 1949. It is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries and 2 North American countries. Established in the aftermath of World War II, the organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on 4 April 1949.
Message mirrored from "Willyalfredo" https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QEay6NyCPpUs/
The video shows the spread of NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) since its been founded in 1949. It is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries and 2 North American countries. Established in the aftermath of World War II, the organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on 4 April 1949.
Message mirrored from "Willyalfredo" https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QEay6NyCPpUs/
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