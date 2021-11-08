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Understanding the Opioid Crisis and the Effects of Addiction, Withdraw, and Opioid Toxicity Treatment with Chris Johnson
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521 views • November 08, 2021
How has the opioid epidemic exploded so quickly in the United States? Purdue Pharma may be behind one of the most prevalent causes of patient exploitation in world history.
Listen up to learn:
How the opioid epidemic began
Ways in which non-addicts can become trapped through medical negligence
The valid uses for opioid pain killers
An expert speaker on the opioid crisis, Chris Johnson shares his experience making proactive steps forward to curb the opioid epidemic.
The introduction of OxyContin over two decades prior realistically marks the beginning of the opioid epidemic as it stands today. Sadly, with the degradation of medical morals and practices, increasing numbers of moderate pain patients have been led down the path to addiction.
The intertwining of big pharma and medical practices on all levels has caused over-prescribing of opioid pain management to skyrocket. With pills being harder to come by and increasingly expensive, many patients who were merely facing moderate or chronic pain have sought alternatives like heroin and fentanyl.
Visit endtheopioidcrisis.com for more resources and information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
How the opioid epidemic began
Ways in which non-addicts can become trapped through medical negligence
The valid uses for opioid pain killers
An expert speaker on the opioid crisis, Chris Johnson shares his experience making proactive steps forward to curb the opioid epidemic.
The introduction of OxyContin over two decades prior realistically marks the beginning of the opioid epidemic as it stands today. Sadly, with the degradation of medical morals and practices, increasing numbers of moderate pain patients have been led down the path to addiction.
The intertwining of big pharma and medical practices on all levels has caused over-prescribing of opioid pain management to skyrocket. With pills being harder to come by and increasingly expensive, many patients who were merely facing moderate or chronic pain have sought alternatives like heroin and fentanyl.
Visit endtheopioidcrisis.com for more resources and information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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