She could only silently watch the cars pass by and felt sorry for herself, no one needed her anymore

Pitiful Animal





Nov 1, 2023





A poor black dog was lying on the side of the road

The dog lying motionless awakened our compassion

I didn't understand how the other cars could pass the dog so carelessly

Many of you know that we had saved a lot of dogs in Dagestan

This year we have rescued more than 50 dogs

I went to find water for the boy ,when I returned, it was dark

This girl's name was Aurora and she was going to Moscow for treatment

Keeping her body comfortable was the most important thing right now

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpehu3EA-cc