Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is a Sheriff with Dean DeShon & Pat Muneio
channel image
Blue Water Healthy Living
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Dean DeShon and Pat Muneio have been involved in politics and law enforcement for many years. They sit down with Eileen to talk about the importance of a Sheriff, his powers and his duties as outlined in the US Constitution. To learn more, go to Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association.


For more information visit https://cspoa.org/


To view more content from Dean DeShon check out these segments from his show "Lost Truths of a Free America",


Land Patents: https://bwhlarchives.com/lost-truths-of-a-free-america-with-dean-deshon-nate-verellen-do-you-even-own-your-land/


State vs. U.S. Citizenship: https://bwhlarchives.com/lost-truths-of-a-free-america-with-dean-deshon-tj-hc-heigh-on-state-v-u-s-citizenship-part-1/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
constitutioneileen teschliving exponentiallydean deshonpat muneiowhat is a sheriff

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket