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If You Want to Beat Temptation you Better watch this!
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47 views • June 30, 2020
Episode 1 of the teachings of Yeshua Series.
Welcome to the walk that Yeshua took. In this video we will learn what Yeshua taught while he was on this Earth. This series starts off with temptations in the wilderness and will show how Yeshua turned away from temptation using what was written in the Torah (The Law or first 5 books of the Bible)
Torah is the Light: Proverbs 6:23
Yeshua is the Way Proverbs 6:23
Yeshua is the Truth Psalms 119:142
Yeshua is the Life: Proverbs 13:14
Welcome to the walk that Yeshua took. In this video we will learn what Yeshua taught while he was on this Earth. This series starts off with temptations in the wilderness and will show how Yeshua turned away from temptation using what was written in the Torah (The Law or first 5 books of the Bible)
Torah is the Light: Proverbs 6:23
Yeshua is the Way Proverbs 6:23
Yeshua is the Truth Psalms 119:142
Yeshua is the Life: Proverbs 13:14
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