© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 Vaccine 003 - Dr. Carrie Madej - What Dr. Carrie Madej Says About It
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
2495 views • December 30, 2020
False figures.
Mandatory vaccine.
Zero recourse should the vaccine harm you or your children.
Bill Gates links (again)
Going to use "Warp Speed" to get the vaccine out.
Mandatory vaccine.
Zero recourse should the vaccine harm you or your children.
Bill Gates links (again)
Going to use "Warp Speed" to get the vaccine out.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.