Schisandra Chinensis 🉐 Traditional Chinese Medicine's Nootropic for Hacking Yin and Yang

A delicious five-flavored Adaptogen that has been used for thousands of years to Biohack Yin and Yang. It's a "Tonic" - a tonic in Chinese Medicine is nothing like the tonic water you order at a cafe or mix with gin in your cocktail, it's a rather wide category of herbs that have been used historically to energize different dimensions of the human experience.
And it's a notable herbal cofactor that enables the body to process other supplements and drugs.
2:18 Scientific Research
3:43 Athletic Performance
4:46 A Flowstate Hack?
6:19 The Plant
6:35 Traditional Chinese Medicine
9:11 100 Days of Schisandra
10:38 An Energizing Nootropic
13:53 Cognitive Enhancer
14:31 The Soviet Formula
17:17 Vs Stress
18:31 Memory
19:16 Sources
22:08 Eyesight Hack
23:29 Beautifying the Skin
23:51 Sex Hack
24:29 Mechanism of Action
25:20 Mitochondrial Hack
26:42 Cofactors
27:40 Side Effects
29:57 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
Order 💲 Schisandra Chinensis
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
