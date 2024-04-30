Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Jr · Drea de Matteo: "Fed up with all the Hollywood hate & far-left lunacy"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2245 Subscribers
Shop now
8 views
Published Yesterday

Donald Trump Jr. · “I’m just so liberal that I’m a conservative at this point.” Emmy winner, your favorite Sopranos star Drea de Matteo is fed up with all the Hollywood hate and all the far-left lunacy driving our country off a cliff.


Aired Apr 23

Full episode:

THE SWAMP’S BAIT AND SWITCH, Plus Biden’s Title IX Trans Madness, Live with Candice Jackson and Drea de Matteo | TRIGGERED Ep.130


https://rumble.com/v4qxbb3-the-swamps-bait-and-switch-plus-bidens-title-ix-trans-madness.html



@DonaldJTrumpJr

https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1782853584389840995

Keywords
podcastdon trump jrtriggereddrea de matteo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket