Donald Trump Jr · Drea de Matteo: "Fed up with all the Hollywood hate & far-left lunacy"

Donald Trump Jr. · “I’m just so liberal that I’m a conservative at this point.” Emmy winner, your favorite Sopranos star Drea de Matteo is fed up with all the Hollywood hate and all the far-left lunacy driving our country off a cliff.
Aired Apr 23
Full episode:
THE SWAMP’S BAIT AND SWITCH, Plus Biden’s Title IX Trans Madness, Live with Candice Jackson and Drea de Matteo | TRIGGERED Ep.130
https://rumble.com/v4qxbb3-the-swamps-bait-and-switch-plus-bidens-title-ix-trans-madness.html
@DonaldJTrumpJr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.