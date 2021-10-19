NASA RECORDED FIRE & CARBON MONOXIDE 2000-2017



CLIMATE CHANGE ? BS !



USA ALONE HAS 1 MILLION FIRES ALONE EVERY YEAR



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REMEMBER THIS MEDICAL FACT 3 MINUTES NO AIR WE AS HUMANS WILL DIE



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AS WELL AS TOXIC SMOKE & FIRE UP TO 60 MINUTES of FILTERED or SUPPLIED AIR



We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment

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