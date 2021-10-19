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NASA RECORDED FIRE & CARBON MONOXIDE 2000-2017
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40 views • October 19, 2021
NASA RECORDED FIRE & CARBON MONOXIDE 2000-2017
CLIMATE CHANGE ? BS !
USA ALONE HAS 1 MILLION FIRES ALONE EVERY YEAR
ARE YOU PREPARED ?
REMEMBER THIS MEDICAL FACT 3 MINUTES NO AIR WE AS HUMANS WILL DIE
PROTECT YOURSELF FROM CHEMICAL - BIOLOGICAL - GAS AGENTS
AS WELL AS TOXIC SMOKE & FIRE UP TO 60 MINUTES of FILTERED or SUPPLIED AIR
We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment
with offices located in St. Louis, Missouri USA and Guangzhou, China
specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment, such as; Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, Fire Blankets, Gas Masks,
CHEM-BIO, Gas Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, CBRN, SCBA's, Fire Escape Ropes, Escape Ladders.
Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities
and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.
We supply the NBA in USA / The US Air Force / Australian Air Force / The Philippine Navy /
The CIA ( Central Intelligence Agency ) Exxon-Mobile / Shell Oil / NASA / The United Nations
/ Nestle / FEDEX / Dow Chemical / Samsung Electronics / NVIDIA, Heineken and 1000's of others World Wide.
WWW.ASE-SAFETY.COM
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
CLIMATE CHANGE ? BS !
USA ALONE HAS 1 MILLION FIRES ALONE EVERY YEAR
ARE YOU PREPARED ?
REMEMBER THIS MEDICAL FACT 3 MINUTES NO AIR WE AS HUMANS WILL DIE
PROTECT YOURSELF FROM CHEMICAL - BIOLOGICAL - GAS AGENTS
AS WELL AS TOXIC SMOKE & FIRE UP TO 60 MINUTES of FILTERED or SUPPLIED AIR
We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment
with offices located in St. Louis, Missouri USA and Guangzhou, China
specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment, such as; Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, Fire Blankets, Gas Masks,
CHEM-BIO, Gas Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, CBRN, SCBA's, Fire Escape Ropes, Escape Ladders.
Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities
and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.
We supply the NBA in USA / The US Air Force / Australian Air Force / The Philippine Navy /
The CIA ( Central Intelligence Agency ) Exxon-Mobile / Shell Oil / NASA / The United Nations
/ Nestle / FEDEX / Dow Chemical / Samsung Electronics / NVIDIA, Heineken and 1000's of others World Wide.
WWW.ASE-SAFETY.COM
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
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