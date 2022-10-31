Pelosi Claims Inflation Is a Distraction As Dems Sink in Polls

As Dems Sink in Polls, Pelosi Claims Inflation Is a Distraction
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton take a look into the latest polls and betting markets and things are not looking good for Democrats. Meanwhile, shameless Nancy Pelosi is living in another universe, claiming inflation is nothing more than a distraction.
