Pelosi Claims Inflation Is a Distraction As Dems Sink in Polls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As Dems Sink in Polls, Pelosi Claims Inflation Is a Distraction
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton take a look into the latest polls and betting markets and things are not looking good for Democrats. Meanwhile, shameless Nancy Pelosi is living in another universe, claiming inflation is nothing more than a distraction.
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/