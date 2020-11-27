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Inoculation Indoctrination - You Can Take My Jab & Shove It!
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176 views • November 27, 2020
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Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Matthew 7:16-20
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* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
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TMFproductions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYt...
TMF Studios - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjy1...
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Do your own research, cross check everything with the bible, pray, and use discernment to draw your own opinion about Trump.
And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. Revelation 18:4
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6
God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! (1 Corinthians 15:1-4) Best relationship you will ever have. “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7
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Please consider helping out by investing in our this channel and website :
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Matthew 7:16-20
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
.................................................
TMFproductions - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYt...
TMF Studios - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjy1...
...............................................
Do your own research, cross check everything with the bible, pray, and use discernment to draw your own opinion about Trump.
And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. Revelation 18:4
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6
God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! (1 Corinthians 15:1-4) Best relationship you will ever have. “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7
...........................................
Please consider helping out by investing in our this channel and website :
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook /////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
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