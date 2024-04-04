Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Farm Will Not Comply With Any Bird Flu NonSense!
channel image
Farmers Unincorporated
3 Subscribers
224 views
Published 18 hours ago

As we operate in the private domain as an unincorporated ministerial association, it is not necessary for us to comply with any regulation that is in the public domain.  We do not sell the the public and we do not commence in commerce.  


Contact us: [email protected]

Keywords
governmentregulationbirdblu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket