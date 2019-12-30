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IS HEZBOLLAH A THREAT TO ISRAEL?
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10 views • December 30, 2019
Hezbollah has become a major player in the Middle-East and has as least 50,000 well equipped and trained soldiers. For at least 6 years it has received sophisticated weapons from Iran and is now one of the greatest threats to Israel. Hezbollah says that they have more than 100,000 rockets pointed at Israel and there will be soon another war and Israel is preparing for it.
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