Fauci Cashes In - Juicy Book Deal Signed!

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It looks like Fauci may have found his golden parachute. As criticism mounts over his incessant flip-flopping and his ties to gain-of-function research in a Chinese lab, Fauci has signed a big book deal. Is this to be his swan song? Also today, another case against a January 6th "insurrectionist" falls apart...