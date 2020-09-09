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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (China, 1619 Project, Kyle Rittenhouse, Atlantic hit piece on Trump, etc)
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9 views • September 09, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club discusses the new documentary, "Riding the Dragon," about China Joe Biden, 1619 Project/propaganda/fake history, Critical Race Theory, cultural Marxism/ purge of history in DC, BLM,/Antifa riots, Kyle Rittenhouse/ Jay Bishop/ Michael Reinoehl update, fake Atlantic hit piece on Trump, 911, covid, and more.
Controversial and unapologetic counterpropaganda!
Recorded: Sept. 8, 2020
Members:
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
Controversial and unapologetic counterpropaganda!
Recorded: Sept. 8, 2020
Members:
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and Pres. of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
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