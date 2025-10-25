BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Great Deception — Liberty Ark Podcast EP07 | Seeing Through Illusion & Restoring Truth
2 views • 2 days ago

Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela take the Liberty Ark journey further by examining the forces that shape our perception of reality. Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts explore how truth becomes obscured by comfort, conformity, and cultural programming— and how awakening invites both responsibility and clarity. What we explore: • How illusion and distraction keep people compliant • The psychology of denial and belief systems • Truth as a living experience, not an ideology • How to discern manipulation from guidance • Practical ways to walk in truth with humility Key takeaway: Awakening is not about fighting the lie—it’s about seeing through it and standing in truth. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/

Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: What does “truth” mean to you today? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual reflection only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions shared for awareness and learning. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost.


awakeningillusiontruth seekersdiscernmentconscious livinggreat deceptionspiritual awarenessfreedom podcastliberty ark podcastrebecca rodriguesjonathan rodriguesken capazeliza vereeducation podcastthe great international heistreina estela
