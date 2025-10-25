The Great Deception — Liberty Ark Podcast EP07 | Seeing Through Illusion & Restoring Truth

Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela take the Liberty Ark journey further by examining the forces that shape our perception of reality. Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts explore how truth becomes obscured by comfort, conformity, and cultural programming— and how awakening invites both responsibility and clarity. What we explore: • How illusion and distraction keep people compliant • The psychology of denial and belief systems • Truth as a living experience, not an ideology • How to discern manipulation from guidance • Practical ways to walk in truth with humility Key takeaway: Awakening is not about fighting the lie—it’s about seeing through it and standing in truth. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues.