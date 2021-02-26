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Mask-Free Store Goes Viral
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1306 views • February 26, 2021
Mask-Free Store Goes Viral
Florida grocery store owner, Alfie Oakes, made national headlines recently when a video of maskless employees and customers at his store went viral. Del talks to our “HighWire Hero of the Week” about what inspired him to stand up against Covid mandates, and how his opposition has put his thriving business in the spotlight.
#AlfieOaks #SeedToTable #Naples #MasklessGroceryStore #HeroOfTheWeek #ViralVideo #UnMask #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 25, 2021
Florida grocery store owner, Alfie Oakes, made national headlines recently when a video of maskless employees and customers at his store went viral. Del talks to our “HighWire Hero of the Week” about what inspired him to stand up against Covid mandates, and how his opposition has put his thriving business in the spotlight.
#AlfieOaks #SeedToTable #Naples #MasklessGroceryStore #HeroOfTheWeek #ViralVideo #UnMask #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 25, 2021
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