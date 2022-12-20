Dhillon: GOP fools for not taking advantage of legal ballot harvesting schemes

If elected to chair of the RNC Harmeet Dhillon promises to put the GOP on the path towards actually winning elections. One America's Daniel Baldwin caught up with her at AMFEST in Phoenix to discuss her bid to unseat Ronna McDaniel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.