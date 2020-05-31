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Comparing Michael Jordan to the Apostle Paul
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14 views • May 31, 2020
This is one of the best analogies I've heard in church. Sorry, I cannot reveal too much in the video description. You'll just have to listen to the video.
River City Community Church: https://reallife.org/
"Irresitable" by Pastor Andy Stanley: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0310536979/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_0ua1EbVN3WB29
River City Community Church: https://reallife.org/
"Irresitable" by Pastor Andy Stanley: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0310536979/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_0ua1EbVN3WB29
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