Weaponizing Fear

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There’s a moment in many people’s lives when the world stops feeling stable. For some, it’s financial. For others, it’s personal. But for a growing number of young people over the past few decades, that moment has been environmental. A foreboding apprehension that the future isn’t something to look forward to—but something to fear. This is the story of one such journey. Not just about climate change fearmongering, but about belief, education, trust, and what happens when those pillars begin to crack.