Christians are God's chosen people!

Who are God's chosen people?

Is it the State of Israel (who reject God's son Jesus)?

Or is it Born-Again Believers who worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth





John 4:23

“But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.”





Jesus is the promised seed that brings blessing to all people (salvation through Him for all nations)





This video is a good way to respond to deceived people, including pastors, who think that the state of Israel are God's chosen people and try to use Genesis 12:3 to prove their point. It actually proves the opposite.





Genesis 12:3

And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.





Video mirrored from The Think Institute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBJXAUmKJ4





Text version: https://thethink.institute/articles/does-the-bible-require-christians-to-support-modern-israel