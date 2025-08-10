Christians are God's chosen people!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who are God's chosen people?
Is it the State of Israel (who reject God's son Jesus)?
Or is it Born-Again Believers who worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth
John 4:23
“But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.”
Jesus is the promised seed that brings blessing to all people (salvation through Him for all nations)
This video is a good way to respond to deceived people, including pastors, who think that the state of Israel are God's chosen people and try to use Genesis 12:3 to prove their point. It actually proves the opposite.
Genesis 12:3
And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.
Video mirrored from The Think Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBJXAUmKJ4
Text version: https://thethink.institute/articles/does-the-bible-require-christians-to-support-modern-israel