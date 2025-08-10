BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christians are God's chosen people!
Bible Study Book of Enoch
38 followers
1
42 views • 2 days ago

Who are God's chosen people?

Is it the State of Israel (who reject God's son Jesus)?

Or is it Born-Again Believers who worship the Father in Spirit and in Truth


John 4:23

“But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.”


Jesus is the promised seed that brings blessing to all people (salvation through Him for all nations)


This video is a good way to respond to deceived people, including pastors, who think that the state of Israel are God's chosen people and try to use Genesis 12:3 to prove their point. It actually proves the opposite.


Genesis 12:3

And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.


Video mirrored from The Think Institute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBJXAUmKJ4


Text version: https://thethink.institute/articles/does-the-bible-require-christians-to-support-modern-israel

Keywords
jesuschristiansjewsabrahamseedgods chosen people
