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The Cathedral - Lofi Ekko 616 Improvisation
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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33 views • June 26, 2021
Here is an improvisation based on my Malekko Lofi Ekko 616 delay pedal. Each of the four guitar tracks uses a different setting on the Lofi Ekko to create effects ranging from slapback delay to more of a plate reverb/tremelo. I also combined bias fx amp modeling with the direct signal from the lofi to mix in some pitch shifting and more distorted amp sounds.

The end result was a nice spaced out reverb guitar track that sounds a bit classical in nature. Thus I named this one The Cathedral as it reminds me of something that would be played in the natural reverb space of a cathedral.

Thanks for listening :-)
Keywords
independentmusicguitarmusicianimprovisationprogressive rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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