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The Cathedral - Lofi Ekko 616 Improvisation
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33 views • June 26, 2021
Here is an improvisation based on my Malekko Lofi Ekko 616 delay pedal. Each of the four guitar tracks uses a different setting on the Lofi Ekko to create effects ranging from slapback delay to more of a plate reverb/tremelo. I also combined bias fx amp modeling with the direct signal from the lofi to mix in some pitch shifting and more distorted amp sounds.
The end result was a nice spaced out reverb guitar track that sounds a bit classical in nature. Thus I named this one The Cathedral as it reminds me of something that would be played in the natural reverb space of a cathedral.
Thanks for listening :-)
The end result was a nice spaced out reverb guitar track that sounds a bit classical in nature. Thus I named this one The Cathedral as it reminds me of something that would be played in the natural reverb space of a cathedral.
Thanks for listening :-)
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