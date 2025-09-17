AI is Taking over America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tech Bros Meeting was a modern replay of “Event 201,” the 2019 tabletop exercise that foreshadowed the COVID-19 response. Replace “pandemic preparedness” with “biodigital convergence,” and the parallels are hard to ignore. So the question is, what are they planning Next?