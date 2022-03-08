X22 Report - It’s About To Happen, Treason, Optics & Backchannels Are Important

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It’s About To Happen, Treason, Optics & Backchannels Are Important
The [DS] control over Ukraine is coming to and end, Russia is now producing evidence that there are bio labs in Ukraine and they invaded to stop another bio attack. The narrative in Ukraine is slowly imploding. The [DS] is now panicking and might push a false flag to blame it on Russia. The evidence is about to be released, the indictment will be unsealed. The narrative is being built that Durham and Barr have nothing to do with Trump, everything that is happening is independent of Trump. Optics are important and Backchannels are necessary to bypass the fake news. Soon the people will see the Treason.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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